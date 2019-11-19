South Korean Cinema impresses with ‘Parasite’

Bong Joon Ho is one of my favorite foreign directors. All of his films have a style to them and Parasite may be his best yet. Parasite is one of the few foreign films I’ve been able to see in a theater. The theater was packed full of people and it seemed like everyone there enjoyed the film thoroughly. Parasite is one of my favorite films of the year and one of the best foreign films I’ve ever seen. Parasite is directed by Bong Joon Ho and stars Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, and Yeo-jeong Jo.

Parasite is an excellent blend of tones and genres. The film is brilliantly funny, shocking, dramatic, thrilling, and even scary in some scenes. The comedy is very well written and funny. I found myself laughing out loud many times. The comedy never distracts from the other tones. The shocking scenes are very well executed and don’t seem too far out of left field. The tension filled scenes are expertly crafted and some payoffs are genuinely horrifying. There are satisfying setups and payoffs throughout the entire film. The plot itself starts off basic but gets more complex as the film goes on. Each character is well written and performed expertly with great performances.

The technical aspects of this film are great as well. The cinematography is great. Most of the shots are very well constructed and some of them are downright brilliant. The score is beautiful and absolutely fits the various tones of the film. The production design looks very impressive. Since I don’t live in South Korea, the locations of this film are very interesting. There is a brilliant contrast between the poor areas and the rich areas of the film.

Every aspect of this film is at least good. I cannot think of a single flaw to this film. The pacing is fast paced and every scene has a purpose. Every character is interesting and well written. There are various messages and themes in the film. All the actors have great chemistry and all their relationships felt believable. The writing really completes this film. The script is filled to the brim with clever ideas. The comedy is well written, the characters are well written, and the story itself is just really interesting.

Parasite is one of my favorite films of this year, it left me completely floored. I was so impressed by this film. The excellent blend of tones and genres make this film feel very unique. The writing is excellent and completes the film. Parasite is one of the most impressive films of the year and I encourage everyone to see it as soon as possible. I even recommend this film to those who don’t typically enjoy foregin language films. Parasite is one of my favorite films of the year and I can’t wait to see it again.

