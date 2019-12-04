Martin Scorsese delivers another great crime film with ‘The Irishman’

Martin Scorsese is one of the best filmmakers ever. Every film he releases is a sort of event to me. Two of Martin Scorsese’s most popular films are Goodfellas and Casino. These two crime films are films I’ve adored all my life. When it was announced that Martin Scorsese would be making a new crime film starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci I was unbelievably excited. My excitement went through the roof when it was announced that the film would be 3 and a half hours long. Thankfully the film lives up to the hype. The Irishman is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

With this film being a Netflix movie most people will see it in the comfort of their homes. Me personally that’s not how I wanted to experience this film. I’m very glad I got to see this in a theater. Robert De Niro’s character is very interesting and how his character changes through the decades of his life is riveting. Joe Pesci and Al Pacino both give great performances as well. Since the film has such a long run time it takes a lot of time to develop these characters and their relationships. I got really attached to all of them. Al Pacino plays a very charismatic character. He plays Jimmy Hoffa and sells it so well and is very likable. Joe Pesci gives an amazing performance. He’s not the same loud and crazy character from Goodfellas and Casino. He is much more reserved and quiet, he’s the boss and he pulls it off effortlessly.

The technical aspects of this film are great as well. The cinematography while not being amazingly stylish is great and fits the tone of the film. There was not a complete score but the licensed music was great and fit the time period. The main theme was also good. The biggest concern I had with the film was the pacing. Thankfully the movie kept my attention the entire time and entertained me. The film is very long, probably one of the longest films I’ve ever seen. However the length kind of represents the timeline of the film. We go through 50 years of Robert De Niro’s character’s life. By the end you feel every emotion his character feels.

There are a few cons to the film but they definitely did not ruin my experience. There is a lot of de aging in the film. This is because we go through 50 years of time in the film. The de aging wasn’t bad but it was definitely noticeable at times. Some early scenes of the characters have their face changed but they still move like older men. It’s very obvious when Robert De Niro’s character beats up a man outside of an ice cream shop. The daughters of Robert De Niro’s character weren’t given much to do and weren’t developed very much, but in a way this represents how Robert De Niro’s character didn’t really know his daughters in the film. None of this ruined the film for me at all though.

The Irishman is one of the best films of the year. The film is packed with great performances, great characters, great music, and a great story. This was one of my most anticipated films of the year and I was not disappointed at all. I’m so happy I got the chance to see a great Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in a theater. This film is absolutely fantastic and definitely a great experience.