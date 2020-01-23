Uncut Gems: a chaotic and stressful thrill ride

A24

The Safdie Brothers are some of the most talented directors working today. Their film Good Time is one of the best films of the past decade. The other important part of Uncut Gems is Adam Sandler. Adam Sandler is infamous for poor films but he’s proven he can be a great actor with films like Punch Drunk Love and now Uncut Gems. Uncut Gems is directed by Benny and Josh Safdie and stars Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, and Julia Fox.

The technical aspects of the film are great. The cinematography is not amazing but it’s still great. The shot composition carries over the Safdie’s style from Good Time with lots of close ups. The production design is brilliant, New York feels so alive and real. The score is absolutely fantastic and might be my favorite of the year. The pacing was great; the constant rising tension after each wrong decision Adam Sandler’s character makes kept me on the edge of my seat.

Adam Sandler delivers the best performance of his career in my opinion. His performance is riveting to watch. He plays this slimy gambler character so well. The supporting cast are all great as well. Kevin Garnett is surprisingly good. Julia Fox is a standout especially because this is only her 3rd acting job. Lakeith Stanfield is one of my favorite actors currently, he’s awesome in everything he does. While he’s not amazing in this film he’s still great and has great chemistry with Sandler. All the characters have good chemistry and all work together so well.

This film is one of the most stressful films I’ve ever seen. Many people may find the movie to be too stressful and uncomfortable but that’s what made the film interesting to me. Since the writing and acting was so great I ended up caring about all these characters. So when bad things happened to these characters I felt it. The tension and stress makes the film an uncomfortable watch but also a brilliant watch at the same time. From the beginning of the film it grabs you and does not let go until the credits. All of this would not work without Sandler’s amazing performance and the Safdie’s fantastic direction.

Overall Uncut Gems is an amazing movie. The Safdie Brothers proved once again how great they are at making entertaining and interesting films. The cinematography was great, the production design made the world feel alive and real, and the score was my favorite of the year. Adam Sandler gives an amazing performance and the supporting cast are all great as well. The film is filled to the brim with rising tension and is stressful as hell. Uncut Gems is one of the best films of the year and is definitely in my top 5. I can’t wait to see what the Safdie brothers have in store for us next!