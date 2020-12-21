Holiday+Bonding+Activities

Tis the season to be bonding with your family. Despite all the build-up of what Santa will bring, what kids remember about the holiday is not the gifts but the time spent with one another. As kids, we want more time with our mom and dad but sometimes it is tough to talk to them. That’s why bonding activities on Christmas are important, so we can connect and get to know one another better. Making memories with friends and family is the most important part of the holidays, because you can look back on them and cherish them for the rest of your life.

One activity you can do with your family is make sugar cookies. This could be a fun activity for family members of all ages, and it allows you to be creative too. This is a fun way to bring the family together and make great memories. Even if baking doesn’t go as planned and it ends up being a mess everyone will be able to remember it and laugh.

Or maybe it’s Feeling cozy by the fireplace or a fire pit with some hot coco sharing stories. Who doesn’t love to talk about good times by a warm cozy fire with your family and friends? Sitting by a fire is cozy and warm; a setting like this is the perfect place to share stories and talk with family.

Cooking a meal together is a great way to spend family time. Whether it’s trying a new recipe or making a family favorite, it will be a fun experience. Cooking as a family is great because everyone works together to create a dish, and everyone gets to enjoy eating it too.

Another activity for family bonding is game night. Games like Monopoly, Life and Candyland are all great choices for a family game night. Games like these are not only fun but they also can bring out people’s competitive sides. Game nights are a very entertaining way to spend time and have fun with family.

Holiday arts and crafts are great to do with family. This can be a calmer activity or one where glue and glitter end up everywhere. Some popular holiday crafts include making paper snowflakes or ornaments and decorating gingerbread houses. These crafts will let the whole family have fun and be creative together.

Overall the holidays are an amazing time to have fun with family and grow closer. During the year things can get hectic and the holidays are a great time to unwind and focus on spending time with the people you care about.