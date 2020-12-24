Holiday treats are finally here! Peoples favorite seasonal drinks are back and here to stay throughout December. Lines have been crazy at Starbucks and Dutch because of the amazing drinks they have to offer. To warm up in this chilly weather, peppermint mocha and cranberry bliss bar would be the best option. The peppermint mocha is returning this December for the 18th year. It’s a classic at Starbucks. Made with Starbucks’ signature espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint flavored syrup, all topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. For those who enjoy eggnog, Starbucks came out with an eggnog latte made with steamed eggnog and Starbucks signature espresso as well. Its topped off with a dusting of ground nutmeg for a delicious finish. Drinks come in a decorated holiday cup making it perfect to snap a picture and send to friends. Starbucks isn’t the only place to get great holiday drinks, Dutch bros carries them too! New candy cane cold brew hit the menu November 2nd. It’s made with peppermint mocha and soft top, chocolate drizzle and candy cane sprinkles. For people who are obsessed with the rebels at Dutch, they have also made a snowberry rebel! Made with blackberry with soft top and blue sugar sprinkles. The third drink Dutch bros put on the menu was a Sugar Cookie Breve. Inside of the drink it contains almond Roca, white chocolate, vanilla with whip and raw sugar sprinkles. A great way to spend your day is too try the deliciousness these places have to offer, making the day a little brighter.