K-Pop+Star+Jungkook+Contracts+Covid-19

Popular K-Pop idol Jeon Jung-Kook, popularly known as Jungkook recently tested positive for Covid-19. The popular boy group BTS arrived in Las Vegas for their Grammy performance, but were promptly quarantined for safety measures.

Jungkook was said to have felt a “slight discomfort” in his throat prior to his travel to the states. He is currently on track for recovery and has updated his fans on his health. He shared a video performance in his quarantine room which has garnered nearly 2 million views. After his recovery, he plans on carefully following guidelines to keep his fellow band members and fans safe for the remainder of their tour.

The Bullard Charger wishes Jungkook a speedy recovery!