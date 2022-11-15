Twilight+10th+Year+Anniversary

Ten years ago, one of the most popular movie franchises of all time came to a close with the film “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” released in theaters on November 16th, 2012. Like its predecessors, the 5th Twilight film had great success at the box office, the film grossed nearly $300 million domestically and over $500 million internationally for a total box office gross of over 800 million dollars. However, unlike its predecessors, the 5th and final twilight film had more favorable ratings with a rating of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes. 10 years later, Breaking Dawn Part 2 and the 4 other Twilight films still have a large cult following among young fans who claim to join team Jacob or team Edward factions. However, looking back, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” is questioned on its ability to create a great finale for the Twilight Saga as a whole.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 is the 2nd part of the 4th installment of the Twilight Saga called “Breaking Dawn”, it revolves around Bella, the husband of Edward, as she gives birth to her daughter Renesmee, and now as a vampire, she starts to learn about her abilities, and as she starts to create a relationship with her new daughter. However, they have found a new conflict with the Cullens as they fear Renesmee, so Bella and Edward must protect Renesmee at all costs from the Cullens.

After rewatching the film, I it had decent character development between the love between Edward and Bella in this finale film. Furthermore, it also had better acting and a much better storyline as compared to the last four Twilight films as it provided a storyline and arcs that would be enjoyed by Twilight fans all over again. But like its predecessors, it lacked in story, acting, and overall direction that a great film would need. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 would be a must-watch for Twilight fans as it was by far the best Twilight film by a long shot, but for general movie fans, it would be OK to skip this one, it is still a mediocre and bland romance-drama film that is common among tacky romance dramas.

Looking back 10 years, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2” deserves a 6/10 rating because it had an interesting story. But its average tropes create commonly seen theories in most romantic dramas, giving it a lack in the strength of a story to keep it from being a good movie to remember years later.