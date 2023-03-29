Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania Movie Review

On February 17th, 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania was released in theaters. It sequels Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) both of which garnered great attention. So with that being said, the new realease had expectations to meet.

I liked this movie because, from the emotional side, it shows Antman, played by Paul Rudd, trying to get used to his life after Avengers: Endgame (2019)’ events. The idea of the quantum realm fits inside the storyline adding so much to the movie.

The story starts with Cassie, Hope, and Hank sending a beacon into the Quantum Realm. Janet already having been trapped in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, tells them to stop because they don’t know the dangers. But she is willing to help. The antagonist Kang found the beacon they sent and opened a portal to pull them all through.

When Antman, the Wasp, Cassie, Hank, and Janet find themselves in the quantum realm they discover a whole new world within our world. They see the world in turmoil and under attack. They must make friends and trust each other to find a way to get back from the quantum realm. Kang is found to be a variant of himself from different timelines and he wants out of the quantum realm to go into our earth and current timeline.

I adored characters like Cassie and Scott who melted our hearts. The most interesting of them was Veb, as he is a new character the MCU created with no comic origin, but serves as the comic relief. His silly aura really twisted the perception of what characters could provide.

MODOK’s character development, as he turned into a good guy in the end was outstanding. How Darren Cross was revealed to be MODOK took me by storm and added more to the story. The amount of comedy was good in the film, as it fits with the amount of seriousness established.

What I did not like was Bill Murray’s character as he had no purpose or importance to the story and felt very dull in a larger perspective.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantomania was a good movie. It introduced the world of the Quantum realm in the MCU beautifully with great actors to support it. It was average in the aspect of showing Kangs role in future movies.