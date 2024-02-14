Dangers Of Snap-Chat

There are many dangers when it comes to teenagers and the use of the app, “Snapchat.” In this article, there will be many reasons why teenagers should stay away from it.

One of the main reasons Snapchat can be so dangerous is because of predators. Many teenagers will find themselves texting someone that they have never met or seen. Snapchat is one of the apps that predators use to find effortless ways to target minors in horrid ways. Many teens do not know better and will fall into the predator’s traps. Snapchat is a very risky app for teenagers to use because of predators.

Another reason Snapchat is so dangerous for teens is because of the way it can affect your mental and physical health. Many kids will get addicted to Snapchat and let it take advantage of their everyday lives. Teens will use it at school and limit themselves from doing the work they are supposed to do. Teens use snapchat late at night, which can ruin their sleep schedule and can affect their daily agendas negatively. It is also proven that Snapchat can possibly cause anxiety and depression in high school and college students. Parents should be concerned for their children if they use Snapchat daily.

Although an article by SocialMediaToday shows us that Snapchat can have positive effects on teens. It shows that 82% of people report an increase in connection between family and friends. Even though snapchat can have a positive side, It is undeniable that the negatives heavily outweigh them. Teens may feel bad if they don’t fit a certain image on snapchat. This can lead to many different problems such as symptoms of depression and other disorders.

Many people can use snapchat healthily but for many it is a road to a deeper issue. You can escape these problems by hitting the delete button on the app. You will have to decide for yourself but next time you think about going on snapchat remember there could be many different negative effects.