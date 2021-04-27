As Bullard High school’s seniors come to the end of their high school careers the 2020-2021 Valedictorians were announced. There are a total of 71 Valedictorians in the class of 2021, and Bullard is very proud of all of them. Now what does it mean to be a valedictorian? Being a Valedictorian is having the highest rank in their graduating class and that is earned through their GPAs through all 4 years of high school. There are 3 levels of valedictorians, first: Suma Cum Laude which is having an overall GPA of 4.32 and being top 5% in the class. Next there’s Magna Cum Laude which is a 4.20-4.31 GPA and being top 10% of the class. Lastly, there’s Cum Laude with a 4.0-4.19 GPA and being top 20% of their class. These GPAs over a 4.0 are achieved by taking a mix of AP, honors and normal level classes and achieving a high grade in those classes.

Being valedictorian is something many want to achieve so here is some advice from some Bullard High Schools Valedictorians. Nicole Goyette stated, “There will undoubtedly be times in your academic career where you will question your ability to be high achieving, or if it is even worth it. I encourage you to acknowledge those feelings, find where they are coming from, and work on tackling the source of that uncertainty. Think about how close you are to the end. High school may feel like a lifetime, but it is going to be one of the quickest chapters in your life; putting in the work now will pay off exponentially. Please never doubt in your ability to go the extra mile, I am here to tell you that it matters in the long run – plus, it’s a pretty great ego boost to see your name on that list.” Katelyn Vaccaro answered, “To not be afraid to challenge yourself. Just because an advanced class or an AP class sounds scary doesn’t mean that it has to be avoided. Being in the more challenging classes has helped me grow and become more confident in my abilities.”