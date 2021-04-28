On April 18th Fresno Unified hosted a drive-by art show in downtown Fresno. It featured yarn bombing sculptures at several different locations available for the public to visit. Yarn bombing is a form of street art that involves decorating objects or structures in public places with knitted or crocheted material.

The art show contained participants from Bullard, Sunnyside, and Roosevelt High School, and showcased the collective effort of 264 students. The goal was to raise awareness for the homeless in the Fresno community. The schools have been in contact with the Beautify Fresno team to create a positive impact on the community.