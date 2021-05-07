The start of May also marks the start of Inventors Month. May is a month to celebrate all types of inventors and how their creations have changed our lives. Our world would not be the way it is today without these inventions, and May is a great month to acknowledge and appreciate that.

One very important inventor is Thomas Edison. In 1879, Edison and a few other inventors created the lightbulb. The lightbulb is everywhere, in our lights, fridges, and even our cars. This invention completely changed the way of life and played a role in the development of many future inventions.

This month doesn’t just celebrate inventors from the past, it also celebrates more modern inventors. An example of a modern inventor is Elon Musk, who runs a company called Tesla. This company is most well known for it’s electric cars but Tesla also creates solar and renewable energy solutions for homes. Musk is also the chief designer for space X, a company that manufactures and launches advanced robots and spacecrafts.

No matter how big or small the inventions, inventors from both the past and the preset have changed our way of life through what they do. Without many of theses inventions we wouldn’t be where we are today, so take inventors month to appreciate the inventors behind shaping the world.