Jennifer Lynn Lopez, commonly known as ‘’J-LO” is one of the most famous actresses and Latin singers. The star was born on July 24th, 1969 in Castle Hill, New York. J-LO went to a ‘Holy Family’ all-girls Catholic Elementary School in the Bronx for 8 years and Preston High School for the remainder. Afterward, she went to Baruch College for one semester before leaving to pursue a career in singing and dancing.

She quickly became one of the highest-paid Latin actresses in the history of Hollywood. She made her film debut with a small role in My Little Girl (1986). Her television break came in 1990 when she was cast as a “fly girl” dancer on the comedy show Living Color. After 2 seasons she left the show and turned her focus toward playing other small roles. She landed the lead role in Selena (1997), where she gained traction and went on to star in several thrillers and action dramas.

The Lopez Family Foundation, a non-profit that advocates for and invests in women and children’s health, was founded in 2009 by Jennifer Lopez and her younger sister Lynda. The Lopez Family Foundation opened its first telemedicine center in Puerto Rico in 2010 and recently opened seven new centers in Panama. Lopez’s main goal is to “dramatically increase the availability of quality health care and health education for women and children, regardless of their ability to pay.” She supports UNICEF, ALAS, Children’s health fund, Gloria wise boys and girls club, and hurricane relief.

By utilizing her talents she has created a prominent empire. She has partnered with retailers like DSW, Coach, and Limitless Labs in support of Latin entrepreneurs. Despite her fame, Jennifer continues to support Latin people and give back to the community that shaped her.