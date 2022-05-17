The+New+Editor-in-Chief

Judith Boyadjian will be assuming the role of Editor-in-Chief for the next two years. Boyadjian is currently a sophomore editor that’s been involved with journalism since her freshman year, she’s an energetic, hardworking, and creative individual that has contributed much to The Charger through her articles and graphic design skills. We look forward to seeing how Boyadjian will elevate The Charger in the coming years.

Boyadjian seeks to help people find themselves and spread awareness through her writing, she plans to do this by covering topics such as women’s and gay rights, and gaming. When asked how she plans to elevate The Charger next year, she said, “I want to organize it better and go above-and-beyond with advertising the paper.” After high school, she hopes to go to UCLA to study computer science. When asked what she’ll miss most about Zach and Riley, Boyadjian said “I’ll miss the fun and good times… the little giggles.”

We, Riley and Zach, the current Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor, are excited to see where Boyadjian takes The Charger. Working with Judith has been one of the highlights of our year. She has taught us a lot and we’ll miss her bright and eager attitude. We hope she succeeds on whatever path she chooses.