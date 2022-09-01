VP+Jackson+at+BHS

As the 2022-2023 school year began, Bullard welcomed a new vice principal to its family, Mrs. Jackson. Graduating from Fresno State with a Bachelor’s in English, Mrs. Jackson’s educational career started after she moved to Chowchilla from Fresno and became a VP at Wilson Middle School. Now that her youngest child is off to college her husband and she decided to come back to Fresno, where Mrs. Jackson got a job here at Bullard to start her first year working in Fresno Unified School District.

When asked what Mrs. Jackson hoped to bring to Bullard, she stated, “I hope to bring a fresh perspective, or ideas, helping the school put systems in place to make it very engaging for students, teachers, and community.” Jackson wishes to make Bullard a place people will want and love to graduate from. She spent most of her career teaching 7th through 12th graders the fundamentals of English, as well as being a swim coach at the high schools she worked at, she revealed, “I was on my high school swim team and enjoyed the opportunity to work with students outside of the classroom,”. Mrs. Jackson loves spending her free time outside, walking her dog, going on hikes, and even going to sporting events. Obviously, as an English teacher it had to be asked what her favorite book would be, “Wow, this is a hard question to answer as an English teacher; I have so many: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, House on Mango Street, Pride and Prejudice, The Great Alone, Fahrenheit 451,”.

The Bullard Charger welcomes and supports Mrs. Jackson in her journey and hopes she achieves her goals here at Bullard.