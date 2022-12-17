Throwback: Christmas Tree Lane On TV

For decades Fresno has kept its Christmas spirit alive throughout the town with Christmas Tree Lane. Known for the extravaganza of lights, people from all around come to see the lane houses. Dean Alexander owner of one of these houses on Christmas Tree Lane won “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2014 with his extravagant light show.

According to Dean Alexander, he is not only in charge of putting up Christmas lights for his own house but also for putting up wooden Christmas cutouts in front of the houses that don’t have any decorations. It takes Alexander and the employees from his engineering business about 2,000 hours to make this magnificent Christmas show possible.

The Alexanders not only won first place on the show but were also rewarded 50,000 dollars that they donated back to help Christmas Tree Lane to help continue its run. The Alexander family has been participating in this annual Christmas light show for 2 decades now!

Dean Alexander stated in an article by ABC30 “Everybody is just smiles, and oohs and ahhs. That’s why I do it yearly because of giving back to the community.”

If you would like to see the Alexander home’s magical light show, look out for the last house at Christmas Tree Lane and see why they received first place on The Great Christmas Light Fight show.