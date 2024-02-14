The Future Begins With Apple Vision Pros

Imagine a world where you can access the internet without the touch of a phone or click of mouse. Well, I’ll tell you, that’s no longer a figment of imagination. As time flies by, what we envision as the future, becomes present. Recently, Apple has introduced a new product. The Apple Vision Pros. The Apple Vision Pros is Apple’s first 3D camera. They have an infinite canvas that you can control with just a glance. Similar to using a cell phone or computer, you can do pretty much everything, at the cost of $3,499. But is it really worth it?

Many think the concept is cool as it’s futuristic but there are some mishaps. Just like other devices there can be bugs and glitches. Regarding the price, I think it’s reasonable as it’s different from past products and is more advanced. But it isn’t affordable to just anyone. So, caring it around in places may be unsafe. If you are caught off guard in public, they might get stolen. Recently a guy was spotted using the new product on a New York Subway. Many people commented that the man was just asking to be robbed. Imagining this product as a replacement for cellphones is kind of insane. Instead of caring phones around envision people with headsets walking around like astronauts 24/7. But maybe that’s just the future. Although there are a few things to be wary about, The Apple Vision Pros are out of this world.