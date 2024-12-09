The New America We Want?

The issue of The America is a complex one because most people will tell you the American dream is possible if you meet these certain requirements, or you must be willing to put in the work but even still that can complicate. How the America is viewed for the people who have experienced it and for those who have not although if not everyone thinks that it has to do with money, family or status even if someone was to obtain all of these there would still be a few people who would disagree.

With that claim at all if you were to spend half of your chasing this dream it would still not guarantee the way you thought. it would be but of course, many people will disagree with this assertion because of the state of there position’ in other words, the way the American dream is usually viewed by how much of something you have or even something of value the American dream is something that you wish you had or how many challenges you have gone threw to obtain what you gained this is why in.

But even half of those spending’s people use it for themselves because of there own well being and personal life. My conclusion states that many people continue to believe that there will be in fact a way where you could experience the American Dream without wealth power or states also creating a reason why people work so hard for a dream that is worth more then any amount of money and try to change the world by voting for a president they think would be most suitable for this nation.