Naughty or Nice; Starbucks Review

The holiday season is here, and seasonal Starbucks drinks and treats are back for a limited time. This year Starbucks released six beverages; Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, the Irish Cream Cold Brew, and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. To pair with the drinks, new holiday treats were added to the menu including the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, the Reindeer Cake Pop, the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, the Cranberry Bliss Bar, and the Snowman Cookie.

The apple crisp oat milk macchiato is priced at $5.50. This drink was very plain but its quality was good for a crisp coffee. It isn’t too sweet but it still has an enjoyable holiday vibe. Although it had very mute flavors, it stands at a 6 1/2 out of 10.

Next was the Irish cream cold brew, costing $5.65. This drink was a solid 8 out of 10. The taste fell between a creamy and nice espresso flavor. Sadly, it didn’t have that holiday feel you’d expect. The mix of vanilla and cocoa flavors made it more of a classic Starbucks drink making it satisfactory.

The last coffee we tried was the Chestnut praline latte, with a price of $5.69. This drink was the least favorite out of all that we tried. This Latte tasted a little too bitter but had a weird cream texture that wasn’t enjoyable. It leaves a strange feeling and aftertaste in your mouth making it unenjoyable. Considering how thrown off with all the flavorings and textures it gives, this drink is a 2 out of 10.

For holiday treats, first was the sugar plum cheese Danish, priced at $3.15. Having a nice warm and creamy taste it was nearly perfect. The sugar plum sauce and cream cheese were excellent, making it a not too sweet. Although it did not feel like a holiday treat at all, making it a 9 out of 10.

Finally, the chocolate pistachio swirl. The chocolate and pistachios could be a good combination, just not on the cinnamon roll itself. The taste was bitter and did not mix well at all on the roll. The roll itself was too dry and had a weird sticky texture. Giving it a rating of 1 out of 10 is very generous and for costing $3.85, is a total scam.

All in all, Starbucks has good options for seasonal items but became underwhelming.