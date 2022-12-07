Holiday+Treats

When Christmas day comes around, we get all excited about Christmas dinner and all the sweet treats we munch on throughout the day. There are so many dessert recipes around that it is hard to choose a favorite. But there are still new and amazing recipes to try!

Persimmon cookies; start with pureed persimmons as well as walnuts, raisins, cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Mix these with your traditional cookie batter mix, and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes and you are good to go!

Peppermint brittle is a simple recipe requiring two ingredients, 2 pounds of white chocolate, and 30 small peppermint candy canes. You melt the chocolate for 5-6 minutes, then add crushed candy canes, spread, and set into a pan for 1 hour. When you are done with these steps, break it into brittle and serve.

Finally, chocolate-covered Oreos with peppermint, a recipe that requires a few simple steps, with three ingredients. A bag of chocolate chips, a pack of Oreos, and a pack of candy canes are all that are needed. Start the recipe by melting the bag of chocolate chips, then proceed to dip the Oreos into the melted chocolate. Set the Oreos on a flat sheet, and then letting the chocolate harden, generously sprinkle the crushed candy canes over the chocolate-covered cookie. Chill until set, and enjoy!

Peppermint Brittle: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/9461/peppermint-brittle/

Persimmon Cookies: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/10043/persimmon-cookies-i/

