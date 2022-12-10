“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Movie Review

Claymation movies have become a staple of motion pictures for Christmas. Films such as “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” have been greatly loved by audiences and critics. Furthermore, specials like these have regularly been aired yearly on large television networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS for their prominence.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was a special aired in 1964 on NBC. It quickly became a big hit for the network and a Christmas classic, as it still airs regularly during the holiday season.

This film presents a more kind-hearted tale about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer as its great musical notes such as “A Holly-Jolly Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, give lighthearted songs give families and fans a feeling they will never forget.

There was great character development as Rudolph, the Abominable Snowman, Sam the Snowman, and Hermey all became prominent in this great story. It brings great nostalgia and joy into the holiday season for all families to experience.

Looking back, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer deserves a 9/10 because it displayed a kind-hearted tale. It gave viewers storylines and songs that will forever be remembered by all alike.