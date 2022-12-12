Naughty or Nice; Dutch Bros Review

Dutch Bros now has its seasonal Christmas drinks on its menu as of November 11th! The newly released naughty or nice beverages are; the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte, the Candy Cane Cold Brew, and the Holly Jolly Rebel.

As Fresno continues to grow its love for Dutch Bros, many anticipated their new drinks, and so did The Bullard Charger.

The Holly Jolly Rebel is a pomegranate and vanilla-flavored energy drink topped with green sprinkles. This can be ordered iced or blended.

The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha is a hazelnut truffle coffee with hazelnut syrup and a soft top, topped with caramel drizzle. This drink can be ordered hot or iced.

The Candy Cane Cold Brew is a peppermint-flavored beverage served with a soft top and candy cane sprinkles.

The Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte is a winter spice drink with cinnamon sprinkles, and you can this either hot or iced.

The Hot Sweater Weather Chai with White Chocolate is a white chocolate with a double shot of white coffee with a soft top, cinnamon, and nutmeg sprinkles which you can get hot or iced.

Lastly, The Truffle Mocha Freeze is a blended coffee with hazelnut syrup and a soft top, and caramel drizzle.

Of these, I decided on trying the Holly Jolly Rebel and the Candy Cane Cold Brew.

The Holly Jolly Rebel which I ordered blended was great. The taste of pomegranate in the beverage tasted delicious and the soft top was too. Nothing was overbearing and I would highly recommend this drink to those who enjoy nice fruity flavors.

The Candy Cane Cold Brew was just as notable. I liked the combination of peppermint and coffee in the drink, balancing each other out. The mixing of a semi-bitter cold brew and the spiciness of peppermint was an amazing take on the candy cane essence.

Overall, Dutch Bros has a phenomenal palate when crafting festive beverages. All of these drinks were a great addition to the holiday menu and impeccable for all coffee lovers making them nice refreshers to have next to the fireplace.