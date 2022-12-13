The Bullard Closet is Keeping Students Warm in the Winter!

Bullard has been holding clothing drives to supply the new Bullard Closet. The closet will give students in need access to all kinds of necessary resources and keep them warm during the winter.

The creator of the Bullard Closet, Grace Osburn, explained her motivations for starting the closet saying she wanted to “alleviate a small part of a person’s financial stress.” She recognized a problem in her community and wanted to do what she could to help her peers.

After receiving approval from Ms. Godfirnon and Mr. Torigian, she contacted other school closets with experience to assist in her planning. They raised the necessary 3,000 dollars to fund the closest in just a few days. Grace then drafted a poster and did everything she could to get the word out.

The clothing drive accepted new or gently used clothes, shoes, and hygiene products. Although the drive has passed, the closet will be accepting donations all year round.

A donation bin has been placed in the counseling office for anyone interested. The closet will be located in SW 211 and be open to all students starting November.