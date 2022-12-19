Candy canes have been around since the 17th century. They are the number 1, non-chocolate, selling candy in the world. The original red and white swirl was just only a regular white stick of sugar!

They are assumed to date back to 1670 when Cologne Cathedral in Germany would hand them out to the children in the choir to keep them quiet during ceremonies. Over time, for religious and delicious reasons the stick candy turned into the shepherd’s hook shape we know and love today.

During the holidays; there are 1.76 billion made worldwide. After centuries of fame, businesses added on peppermint flavoring and the red-striped color.

Most people enjoy the different flavors and colors created and they sure are delicious, but others rather have them on their tree as a simple way to decorate. The biggest single week for candy canes is the second week of December which is often when families go out to buy their trees.

Candy canes have the most delicate background considering the popularity they have.