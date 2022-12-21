Stocking+Stuffers+for+All

As the 25 days of the Christmas countdown, many begin to anticipate what they are getting. Some find trouble finding gifts for their loved ones while others navigate small treats for stockings. Stocking stuffers can vary in options and this article will provide options for all!

Starting with the younger demographic of boys and girls, stuffers can be kept simple and cheap!

To start, for girls, surprise box toys are amazing, they are small and simple and usually range between $2-$5. Mini hairbrushes, hair clips/pins, and hair claw clips are essential and generally liked. Something more fun can be differently flavored Chapstick and fuzzy socks, or nail polish.

For boys, socks, beanies, and a deck of cards can be something classic. A small gift card for certain gaming outlets is nicely regarded as well. Tech decks and fidgets are great for both groups as well and are commonly bought.

In terms of the older bunch, stocking stuffers can get quite tricky but can be kept easy peasy.

Miniature colognes, socks, chocolates, and target gift cards are cute bundles for men. As for something that can in general be a medium for gifts, cash or deodorant treat most well.

Depending on the person, travel-size lotions or perfumes are good for women as a general self-care item. Skincare items can vary for all people but remain a good choice. Gift cards or cash are always an option as a last resort.