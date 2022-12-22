Movie Review: Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike

In 2007, “Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike” made its debut. Being based on the original video game, “Elf Bowling”, this rendition was hysterical. Since the film’s release, it has been bashed and criticized by many, being called one of the worst Christmas films ever made and I wanted to see it for myself.

Elf Bowling the Movie: The Great North Pole Elf Strike centers around the story of a then-pirate named Santa and his half-brother Dingle Kringle. They start as pirates who blunder and steal toys instead of treasure. However, after an argument and sword fight, Santa and Dingle become frozen, and when they thaw out, they end up at the North Pole where they meet a group of elves who make toys, and thus Santa becomes Christmas Santa. Centuries go by, and as Santa has become a staple in the North Pole and loved by his elves, an envious Dingle decides to kidnap all of Santa’s elves, so he must go on a mission to save them.

After watching the film, I realized that the funny moments were repetitive slapstick humor with a terrible premise. This movie has no story at all, it has forgettable characters and a bland plot. Additionally, it has the cheapest animation for a film released during the mid-2000s feeling very underproduced. Moreover, this film was so bad that this film had a planned sequel centering around a Halloween theme but the slander with this film was so bad that it was canceled and never made.

As a result, if one wants to watch a Christmas film with heartwarming moments and great characters, don’t watch this movie. Even the original PC game would be a better experience and time than watching this film. But if one wants a good laugh due to the film being so bad, this film is a must-watch.