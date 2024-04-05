NSPA Hall of Fame Newspaper

The Charger
NSPA Hall of Fame Newspaper

The Charger
NSPA Hall of Fame Newspaper

The Charger
The Chest
Poll

This poll has ended.

Who's the best rapper?

Loading...

Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.

Taiwan hit by earthquake

April 5, 2024

Taiwan hit by earthquake that caused the deaths of nine people.

 

On 4/3/2024 at 1 am an earthquake hit Taiwan that killed nine and left 1,011 people injured. This was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since 1999 when it was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, while this one was a 7.4 magnitude. After this earthquake, Japan issued a tsunami warning in fear of the earthquake causing a tsunami that would hit them too.

 

The earthquake hit Hualien a city in Taiwan, Annie lima a Taiwan citizen of 17 years stated that, “Even there in a doorway on the second floor, we could barely keep our balance, you know, holding both sides of the doorway.” This earthquake shows how truly unpredictable the Earth is.

This is a picture from the city that shows all the damage that was caused by this earthquake. Currently seventy construction workers are stranded because of this earthquake. There is a active search and rescue for multiple missing people.

 

Source: NBC news website
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in