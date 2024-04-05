Taiwan hit by earthquake that caused the deaths of nine people.

On 4/3/2024 at 1 am an earthquake hit Taiwan that killed nine and left 1,011 people injured. This was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since 1999 when it was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake, while this one was a 7.4 magnitude. After this earthquake, Japan issued a tsunami warning in fear of the earthquake causing a tsunami that would hit them too.

The earthquake hit Hualien a city in Taiwan, Annie lima a Taiwan citizen of 17 years stated that, “Even there in a doorway on the second floor, we could barely keep our balance, you know, holding both sides of the doorway.” This earthquake shows how truly unpredictable the Earth is.

This is a picture from the city that shows all the damage that was caused by this earthquake. Currently seventy construction workers are stranded because of this earthquake. There is a active search and rescue for multiple missing people.

Source: NBC news website