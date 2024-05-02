Mental Health Awareness Month Article

Did you know that May is known as, Mental Health Awareness Month, Mental Health Awareness Month is about celebrating people with mental health illnesses. Green is the color that stands for mental health month; it became awareness month in 1949, and it is throughout the whole month. There are diverse types of mental health illnesses like depression, anorexia, post traumatic disorder, anxiety, and other illnesses. 57.8 million people suffer and deal with mental illness, and 54 percent of adults have no medication or treatment for their mental illness. It is important that people know the significance and the struggle that people with mental health issues experience. People have died from mental health problems; every year 8 million people die from mental illness. Mental health is an important thing, and anyone can experience mental health issues.

Mental health can get very extensive and serious, sometimes treatment and medications are not enough to help people with a mental illness. For example, depression is a serious mental illness that people have, which can also lead into them harming themselves or others. Anxiety is known as the no.1 mental illness that people suffer from, people who suffer from anxiety can also become disabled if their illness becomes worse. If you or someone you know suffers from a mental illness need someone talk to, there is a mental health hotline, 988lifeline.or 988.