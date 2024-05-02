oceanside pier fire

Pier fire in ocean side ca

On April 25th a fire broke out on the oceanside pier. The cause was not reported but there were no injuries. The pier was closed for four days for testing and people were not allowed to touch the water, but once the water had been tested the public was allowed to play in the water and have fun.

This is what the fire looked like.

The fire was going strong for a bit but once it was contained everything was ok. The fire department had closed the pier for 4 days, no one was allowed to `touch the water, fish, and go on the pier.

Source: https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/Home/Components/News/News/433/14