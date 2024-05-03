2024+Disneyland+May+The+Forth+be+with+you+night.

Disneyland hosts a May the fourth night where people raise light sabers and enjoy star wars theme fireworks at the main castle. Disneyland also has Star wars galaxy’s edge were you can ride the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Star Tours Disneyland Park and millennium falcon run. They also have food aspire foods that you can eat like the infamous blue milk that luke skywalker drinks in the first movie the drink is made up of just dragon fruit, pineapple, lime, and watermelon the blue is to give the illusion that you’re drinking the famous star wars drink. Many star wars fans enjoy the droid factory were you can build your own droid. You can also enjoy the jedi light saber forger where you can build you own lightsaber you can even catch Star Wars characters roaming around where you can take pictures with them some characters include the Mandalorian and baby Yoda with Asoka. You can even catch Kylo Ren and his two storm troopers roaming around trying to find Jedi. They also have a bounty hunting system where you can use your Disneyland watch to look around and find doors in these doors will have a button for you to press and it will tell you that you caught a wanted alien. The experience is fun and a great one to do with your family or by yourself. Disney did an excellent job at designing the Star Wars galaxy’s edge if you were a fan of Star Wars or just wanna get out of the house this would be a fantastic opportunity to experience.