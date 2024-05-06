NBA 2024 Round 1 Playoffs

The start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs is starting off electric. It started off in the Eastern Conference with the Orlando Magic and the Cleavland Cavilers going toe to toe. This series was led by Donovan Mitchell for the Cavilers and Paolo Banchero for the Magic. Paolo finished with 24 points against a top ranked Cavs defense. However, it was not enough to defeat Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs to a first game win with 30 points against the fan favorite Orlando Magic. It was a back-and-forth game with each team scoring on each other continuously. The factor that gave the Cavs the victory was their hot start to the game, outscoring the Magic 33-26. The Cavs outscored the Magic in every quarter of the game except the 4th quarter, ultimately it did not matter because the Magic only outscored them by 1 point.

There is not much to say about the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers series. The first games were led by NBA All-Star Damian Lillard. The Bucks were relying on Damien Lillard because his superstar teammate Giannis got injured. After the first two game Tyrees Haliburton and the Pacers made a comeback and won the series 4-2. Almost a complete sweep.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got molly whooped by Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In every side of the court and in all stats the Celtics were just blowing them out. It was an embarrassing performance from the former Eastern conference champions. Jimmy Butler and all his teammates were all held to a playoff standard. They did not level out to the standard but have a bright future in Jimmy Butler. Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown showed out through the whole series and curb stomped the Miami Heat winning 4-1. Celtics move to the Semifinals.

The favorite team of the playoffs, The Los Angeles Clippers, were expected to make the finals but Luca “Magic” Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks stopped them dead in their tracks with a dog fight of a series. The Clippers with one of the most loaded rosters in the league, starring Paul George, the phenomenon from Fresno, California, Russel Westbrook, Kahwai Lenord, and James Harden. Then you have The Mavs with Luca Magic and an all-time great, future hall of famer and former NBA champion Kyrie “UNC” Irving. Kyrie really showed the NBA community why he belongs in the hall of fame and that he is still one of the more dominant players on the court despite his age. Luca the young foreign star from Europe also showed why he is a force to reckon with and why he will be in future all-time conversations. The loaded clippers roster was definitely one of the older rosters in the league with all its stars out of their prime. They could not keep up with Luca’s young and wild energy. With all the attention Luca draws, it allows Kyrie to get open and score and it also works vise versa. This 4-2 gritty win from Dallas allows them to advance to semifinals.

The New York Knicks were one of the more surprising teams this year. They had completely turned their season around after years and years of horrible seasons. Their opponents were the 76ers and former league MVP Joel Embid and the young superstar Tyreese Maxey. Joel Embid being Joel Embid got injured in the playoffs. This gave the Knicks a chance to take advantage of the now lack of size the 76ers had. Without Joel Embid the 76ers could not win more than 2 games and gave up 4 wins to the Knicks. The Knicks now move to the semifinals.

The Timberwolves are won the most dominat teams in the NBA, their stars are, “The Twin Towers” which are Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Town A.K.A “KAT”, they also have the young star being compared to Michael Jordan, named Anthony Edwards also known as “ANT” or “ANTMAN” Ant carried the wolves into a 4-0 sweep against the Suns with “Kevin Durant”, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.