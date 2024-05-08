NFL Draft 2024

The NFL Draft for 2024 has now finally ended and leaving some football fans in shock of what some of the picks were. Starting out with the number one pick was the Chicago Bears and they selected QB Caleb Williams (USC) who is deemed by experts to be the next Patrick Mahomes. There were 6 quarterbacks taken by teams in the first 12 picks and the last time that happened was in 1983. The Atlanta Falcons had everybody shocked selecting QB Michael Penix Jr when all the mock drafts had them taking a defensive lineman instead a that’s what all fans expected to happen. There were many rumors that the Minnesota Vikings would trade up to the number 5 Pick with the Los Angeles Chargers to try and get their star QB JJ Mccarthy. However Vikings remained put but traded from 11th pick to 10th pick with the New York Jets to take Mccarthy.

This season should be full of surprises for us fans with how many good teams there will be.