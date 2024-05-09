History of Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo is often regarded as a celebration in the Mexican community for Mexico’s independence. Although, this isn’t even accurate. Alongside the fact that the common celebration of this day is misunderstood. Cinco De Mayo isn’t celebrated in Mexico for the majority. So why is this holiday so misunderstood, and what is the real importance of May 5th? Well according to britannic.com May 5th does serve some importance to Mexico. Instead of the false belief of independence, Cinco De Mayo celebrates “in honor of a military victory in 1862 over the French forces under Napoleon the Third.”

Even after you understand the importance of the date it still doesn’t fully answer a lot of questions that many have for this mysterious holiday. The real reason for the confusion between this military victory and the independence is unknown. Although the real Independence Day is a holiday celebrated in small proportions in the United States and more widely in Mexico and is known as El Grito. These holidays are mainly confused in the U.S. even though independence was accomplished more than fifty years earlier.

When Cico De Mayo is celebrated in modern times it is often greeted with military parades, dancing, meals, and recreations of the battle. Even with the celebrations many schools, banks, and other corporations do not shut down in Mexico.

The battle of Puebla was an extreme underdog story. According to History.com “Juarez rounded up a ragtag force of 2,000 loyal men and were sent to Puebla to fight the 6,000 French troops” Even with these massive advantages to the French, Mexico had still won the battle. This is why we should celebrate Cinco De Mayo, along with that it shows how heart can beat trained troops.