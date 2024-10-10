10 Eye Catching Halloween Costumes for 2024

Lydia Deetz

With the release of the new Beetlejuice movie, you’ll be incredibly trendy, as well as a little mysterious, just like the character. With Lydia’s iconic mini bangs and red dress, this timeless beauty straight out of the 80s would make a wonderful costume

2. Minion

Although this costume has been around since the release of the first despicable me, it is still perfect for 2024. Minions are a perfect group costume too, you can go in a pack, or with Gru and Lucy! Either way, it’s a cute choice that anyone could pull off

3. Pearl

A little on the spookier side, Pearl as a costume is an amazing choice for the girls that have always felt like they would be stars. With her light-colored eyebrows, and piercing red lips, you’ll have the perfect cross between scary and cute.

4. Carrie

Another timeless classic, Carrie is one of the most iconic horror films ever made, and incredibly easy to recreate. Even when you’re soaked in blood, you’ll still manage to be very cute because the base of this costume is a prom dress, and a very cute one at that.

5. David Bowie

This one may be a little out there, but there’s a lot you can do with this. Ziggy Stardust, Alladin Sane, Jareth the goblin king, etc.; If you’re someone who isn’t afraid to be a little out there sometimes, and someone who knows how to have just the right amount of fun, this costume is for you.

6. Chappell Roan

This one is self-explanatory. Ever since the release of “The rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, and “Good luck babe”, all anyone can talk about and rightfully obsess over are the gorgeous costumes she’s been wearing. Her statue of liberty look, her prom dress, and even her pig snout look from good luck babe will all serve to make a cute costume.

7. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Since the release of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show, it rose to popularity. Anyone would pop in the sparkly blue costume that they wear, and it’s a bonus if you could do “Thunderstruck” just like they could!

8. Barbie

Even though it has been a while since Barbie was released, I’m sure all of us can still remember and feel the comforting magic that it made us feel. With Barbie, you could turn it into a couples costume, with your ken, be a doctor, an astronaut, and even 70’s Barbie! All while managing to stay cute and pink.

9. Tiffany from bride of Chucky

This one is a little on the spookier side, but it is still incredibly iconic. With her iconic bleach blond hair, black lipstick, and white bridal gown. And if you have someone to be your Chucky, you’ll be a total power couple!

10. Lady pool

With the recent release of the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine, you’ll look your best in combat this Halloween in your Lady pool costume. With her iconic sword, and ponytail, you’ll look ready to take on any criminal. You’ll certainly turn a lot of heads by becoming your favorite Deadpool variant.