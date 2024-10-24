School Dangers and Safety

Schools all over the world have issues with their safety. The school climate can affect everyone, including students, teachers, parents, and administrators. Gun violence and bullying can form toxic and criminal behavior. Lack of safety procedures can make it so people could get harmed. As of September 19, 2024, there have been about 50 school shootings in the US, this causes an astronomical amount of injures and death. All due to the fact that people are unprepared. Students who feel unsafe will also struggle with focus. Affecting their education. So, personal safety is linked to academic achievements. Instead of doors opening to the hallway, they could open to the inside so you could barricade them incase of an emergency. I get that they open to the hallways for people with disabilities, but we could find a way.

To improve school safety, you could plan ahead. Learn the ins and outs of the school and have a plan incase something bad could happen. People should pay attention to emergency procedures. You could also have improves school security. Knowing what’s going on is a way to stop it. Doing these things could keep everyone safe.