What Makes California Famous?

The importance of California today goes back a while since 1856, and it was incorporated as a populated country in 1960 at that time the population grew due to its known fertile soil of the San Joaquin Valley. And its intertwined history with farming roots, particularly in grape cultivation even back in the 1800s California, was mostly known for its Gold Rush. Its many known attractions like the Fresno Art Museum or even great restaurants could be visited but most of them are fast food or a bit expensive in most cases, those are only one reason why it makes Fresno famous.

It’s also known for its many theme parks and the Fresno fair even before the attraction opened up to everyone the outdoors had beautiful trees and clear water and when people move to California it gives them a sense of prosperity where they can do anything and have fun doing it like being an actor or even creating the newest popular platform those are why I think and for a while, I could see why people liked moving to California especially if they needed a brand new start to make something of themselves or indulging in a real-life experience that most people don’t get to experience or have the pleasure of doing.

As well as being the most active and known places to get a better education are California schools like many other schools and universities with a higher chance of’ getting into better stages of life. UC system features some if not the best schools like Berkeley and UCLA and has enrolled at least 480, 000 students in 23 other campuses. And seeing over the years it’s been around that’s why education is important her conclusion. I hope I made it clear enough why California has many if not reasons why it makes it famous even encouraging people to move here unless otherwise.