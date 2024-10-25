Health effects of fast food on youth

When you eat too much fast food, it contributes to high blood pressure, blood sugar and

increases inflammation. And it may means an individual doesn’t eat enough necessary

nutrients. Also, about 1–3 of teens eat fast food on any given day. 13% of teens get 25%–

45% of their total daily calories from fast food. Female teens got more daily calories from

fast food than teenaged boys. Non–Hispanic Black (21.5%) and Hispanic teens (18.5%) eat

more fast food daily than their non–Hispanic peers (14.8%). Fast food intake more than

three times a week is associated with greater odds of atopic disorders such as asthma,

eczema, or rhinitis, while asthma severity is almost 40% higher in teenagers and more than

25% in younger children.



Eating a lot of fast food in childhood makes it hard to eat healthy in later life, even if related

medical problems are already evident, because childhood food habits solidify by

adulthood. The addictive taste of food makes it quite unlikely that the palate will later savor

the less complicated and less spicy flavors of ordinary food. It also leads to constipation,

an overdose. It can also lead to poor academic performances because high sugar levels

followed by sugar crashes and poor concentration levels make it difficult to accomplish

tasks which need extended periods of focused attention.



Fast food can inhibit participation in extracurricular activities because it doesn’t provide

adequate nutrients for physical activity. Lack of physical activity not only keeps children

out of peer groups, but also impairs physical and mental health. An overdose of calories,

fats, sugars, and other carbohydrates in repeated meal changes the food desires of the

child, and makes it less likely that the child will eat fibers, fruits, milk, and vegetables. This

can result in greater chances of constipation. Obesity can also result in lowered self–

esteem, and perhaps depression. Some children who eat junk food are at risk of

developing depression even without obesity.