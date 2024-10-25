Though AI was created in the 1900’s it first started being used in people’s everyday lives in the 2010’s. Apple first introduced Siri in 2011, it was first used to help the phone owner with task and has now further advanced. In 2014 Amazon Launched Alexa. In 2016 Google Released Google Assistant.

​During the 2010’s AI started to also be used in homes increasingly everyday, Smart Home Devices became a thing. When it came to the lighting systems and the security cameras outside and inside of people’s homes. This new enhancement was created to make homes more efficient and in a new way responsive. As time went on the power of AI only grew larger and started to take over in a way or consume the lives of people.

​In the 2020’s or more modern time now Generative AI was created and things like Chatgbt. Those tools started being usedmore rapidly in the last 2.5 years. The tools are used as writing assistants and generating ideas, it can also help with creative products. It helps create content. Though there is a upside to AI with it being extremely helpful, with generating ideas and giving helpful information in a modern way, it can soon consume users more. And its just a bit scary to think about what it will look like in the next 10 years.