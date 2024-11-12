Should Education Be Free?

In my opinion, education should be free for everyone. Free education has more benefits than the education we pay a lot of money for today. I would prefer it to happen everywhere and as soon as possible, but realistically it has a higher chance of happening in the United States.

There are many benefits to free education. For example, better jobs will be more available, better Iq around the world, and reduce student debt. With education and a college degree people can easily access high paying jobs. Economic growth will happen due to this. Affordability is the main reason college students drop out. With college being free and more than affordable, more students would stay in school.

To make this happen, it will have to go through funding mechanisms and public awareness campaigns. It is better to spread awareness and make it more known than it is right now. It may even reach important people who can do something about it.

Despite all these benefits, there is a downside. Taxes may increase if this were to happen due to paying for teacher training, school administration, and covering the costs of tuitions. We do not know for sure if taxes would rise, but it is very possible