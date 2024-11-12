Thanksgiving is one of those meaningful dates in American culture. It always falls on the fourth Thursday of November. It is that time of the year when people come together, share some meal, and reflect on things they are thankful for. Both from an historical perspective and the modern view, this holiday has created meaning-in fact, a contribution to our understanding of why we celebrate it and give meaning to these tradition-bound people.

Actually, Thanksgiving first really originated with the early 17th century when the English Pilgrims landed in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Their fortune finally started to change after one terrible winter, thanks to the Native Americans-particularly those from the Wampanoag tribe-teaching them how to plant crops like corn and beans. In the autumn of 1621, Pilgrims and the Wampanoag celebrated a harvest feast due to their crops turning out very well. The event is considered the “First Thanksgiving” but fell many years later as a national holiday. It became a federal holiday in 1863 during the Civil War, when President Abraham Lincoln, at the request of many Americans, declared the last Thursday of November to fall as a day to give thanks for blessings. It brought the country together, united in feeling divided and bleeding on the ground to one plane.

Today, Thanksgiving is looked upon as a family-oriented holiday, characterized by large feasts and tradition. Most celebrate feasting with foods like, but not limited to, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. It is also a time when volunteerism runs high in helping those in need and giving gratitude for all that one may be thankful for in life. Although there is much controversy on Thanksgiving, basically, it is one time when people stop and thank God for all the good things that they have. Once at least, it reminds people of what they generally take for granted, like family and friends, among other things. It is not just one day to have a big meal, but reunion and thanks are what matter. Through history or the traditions that exist today, Thanksgiving still reminds us to give thanks and appreciation to those who mean so much to us.