This election is between current vice president Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump. This election will be taking place across all of the USA and will officially be decided on November 5th. For one of these candidates to become president, people will need to vote who they want, and this will determine the leader of the USA. Neither president is highly favored as it is a very close battle.

Both candidates are tied with 47% of voters each. The reality of voting really comes down to the electoral college votes. Whoever reaches 270 electoral college votes first will win the election. Both candidates are currently trying hard to rally up as many voters as they can by going from state to state to talk to the voters and gain their trust. Even though Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are both running in the race they also have some help along the way.

If there is a president there must be a vice president. Each vice president of the presidential candidates is speaking for the president they are with trying to promote them. Each bringing up statistics to different states to prove why the presidential candidate they are with is better than the other. As stated towards the middle of this article, this is a very close presidential race, and it all comes down to one state and that one state is Pennsylvania.

