Should Healthcare be free?

The United States right now operates on a privatized Healthcare system. There are multiple programs regarding Healthcare. For example Medicare for elderly people and Medicaid which is targeted for more low income families for individuals. Healthcare can often be expensive. which leads me to the question, should this whole process just be free?

If Healthcare in the U.S was free this would make sure or ensure that everyone, regardless of their income would be grant access to medical care. In the U.S medical debts in a big cause of bankruptcy. Having a free healthcare system would provide low income families the ability to provide for for their families without having to worry about being in debt because of all of there medical expenses.

While others believe that implementing this “Free Healthcare” system would require a substantial amount of government funding. since it wouldn’t be coming from the people the money would have to come from the government. So if the Healthcare process would be free, this could lead to an extreme inflation in taxes. These taxes would be used for things like medical care. so in a way, either way the people would be paying for there medical care anyways.

Systems designed to keep the people intact, are there for reasons. while some may argue Healthcare is far to expansive, and much research can provide that this statement is true, the people would end up paying for medical care one way or another.