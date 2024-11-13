Social Media and Body Image

There are many social media platforms that teens are often drawn too, for example Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat. Each of these social media platforms are filled with influencers. These people often look and give off the “Picture perfect” vibe. Often times these influencers use filters or highly edited apps. This creates an unwanted unrealistic beauty standards for youth on each social media platform.

With all of these standards targeted at teens, it’s often seen to lower their self esteem because of the want to look like these influencers. The lower self esteem can lead to the a impact on their mental health.

One way to avoid this happening, if your teen decides to stay on social media is to follow a social media account that promotes body positivity. Another way to avoid this would be taking breaks from all of the scrolling. Taking time to notice and reflect on your self-image. A good one is to always set time limits for each app, so you’re not caught scrolling for such a long period of time. Teens could also activate there DnD, to silence there notifications.

Social media can have a very positive impact on the mind and educate maybe people on the new and information going on in the world, but it could also lead to a mental health downfall. So while your scrolling be aware of these tactics and make sure to take breaks.