Moana 2 Review

Moana 2 is a sequel to the first movie made in 2016. The sequel was teased in February 2024. Moana 2 is about the main character and demi-god side character reuniting and assembling a crew to venture out into the ocean and finding the lost island of Motufetu to break its curse. On the way through the movie, Moana also discovers others out on the ocean who are just like her.

The sequel movie is not as serious as the last one. It is a more silly and comedic children’s movie than the first. There were no villains and no serious conflicts. The crew members from the first movie have returned to help with the movie, but the crew consists of two recent music directors. TikTok sensations, Abigail Barlow, and Emily Bear. Lin Manuel Miranda did not return to help with Moana 2, but the music was fine.

The film was originally supposed to be a show, but it was turned into a movie feature. The plot still seems like several episodes packed together in a 1 hour and 40-minute run. There were different types of creatures in this movie besides ocean ones in the last movie. Ghosts, gods, spirits and humongous sea fish all put into one storyline. The main villain is hardly shown throughout the movie up until the end credits, where he vows to take his revenge. This seems to be a gimmick from the Marvel movies used for Moana 2.

In my opinion, if the movie was turned into a show instead, it probably would’ve been more considered. If it was all packed into one movie, it makes the movie plot line a mess and hard to follow. But it is good for children to see a childish and goofy movie such as Moana 2 in today’s times. In conclusion, it wasn’t as bad, but it won’t be as outstanding as Disney’s other hit films.