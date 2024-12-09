BSU Blanket Drive

Here at Bullard high, there are many clubs and programs to join, one of the clubs i participate in is called BSU or Black Student Union. A student led program that provides a safe space for Black students to connect with one another. A place to discuss issues that occur on campus or in the community. A club that is designed to learn and celebrate black culture.

In Addition to having regular meetings every other Thursday, BSU organizes various field trips throughout the year, and host many events and community service projects. One of our most recent projects was the Blanket Drive aimed at supporting those in need during the colder months. We presented the idea to the entire school to create a school wide friendly competition, encouraging teachers to collect items Blankets, Hoodies, socks, scarfs, etc. the class with the most materials would receive a donut and hot chocolate party. this was a way to engage others around the school and really show the school what BSU does for the community.

It’s important to continue spreading to word about Clubs like BSU. Clubs allow students to further explore their identities. it also helps to develop practical skills. By Being in BSU i’ve got a chance to grow as a leader, collaborate with others and promote positive change in the community. i encourage everyone here at Bullard to join clubs and get involved in campus there truly a place for everyone.