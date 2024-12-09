Heath effects of sleep deprivation on youth

When you have sleep deprivation, it can cause many side-effects such as mental disorders, diabetes, poor school grades, etc. An example of that is that when you stay up all night and fall asleep during the day WHILE having a bad attitude, your family peers will think something’s wrong with you and will try to send you to the doctor to see what’s up with you. Also, I think sleep deprivation gives kids ADHD and some other stuff. And of course I think that sleep deprivation makes kids fall asleep in class during school hours. And oversleeping can lead to obesity and decreased social skills.

Sleep deprivation can also lead to hypertension, or just high blood pressure, sleep and mood, and aggressive behavior. Impaired memory is also a part of sleep deprivation, as it gives teens memory lapses or amnesia. Teens can also get anxiety from sleep deprivation and drug/and or alcohol abuse. And it can also lead to hypertension and a bunch of other stuff. And it could also cause reduced physical health, and can lead to insomnia, where people start to snore.

Sleep deprivation can also lead to Nocturia, which is when you constantly wake up in the middle of the night just to go use the bathroom, and making you act slow (sorry for putting that there), making your grades sink faster than the Titanic, and it makes you yawn frequently every single time without your body even noticing it. And it can also lead to some other stuff such as poor coordination.