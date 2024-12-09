Video games are affecting many kids and teens worldwide, this is a big problem in the U.S. , i feel like there is a time and place to play video games, sometimes they can be a distraction to teens because they are more worried on a new game instead of school such as finishing homework they were assigned, some students forget they have homework when they play video games. I am speaking from experience because i used to do the same thing and i regret it because my grades would slip a lot and that would lead to me getting grounded.

The ways to prevent video game addiction are to maybe set a timer or a time limit and stick to the limits. You can also keep all electronic devices out of the room, so you won’t be tempted to play with them at night. You can also do many productive activities such as getting out of the house like maybe going to the gym, or maybe even going to get lunch with a family member or a friend. Maybe try a new hobby, sometimes it is good to connect with others to find a hobby you didn’t know you like and maybe it is something very interesting. I’m not saying to stop playing forever but I am saying that there is more to life than just virtual video games, and that you shouldn’t spend too much time playing them.