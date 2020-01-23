According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles by October 1st of this year everyone will need a Real ID to fly domestically and abroad. A Real ID is a new form of identification that is required by the Real ID Act passed by the federal government and issued by Homeland Security.

Some people may wonder if a Real ID is the only legitimate form of identification? No, it is not. The DMV says there are many other forms of identification you can use, such as a passport and/or an enhanced driver’s license. However, if you want to enter any secure federal facility then you will have to get the Real ID. Anyone entering military bases or federal facilities must also show a Real ID. If you’re traveling internationally you will either need a passport or a Real ID.

The requirements for a Real ID are straightforward. You will need a document to prove your identity such as a birth certificate, two proofs of California residency such as utility bill or bank statement, and a document showing your social security number. Additionally, all U.S. citizens and all legal residents of the U.S. can apply for a Real ID.

After October 1, 2020 you can still get your Real ID. The deadline is just to start the Real ID Act. According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the government set a deadline because of high demand for the Real ID between now and Oct. 1, 2020. The Real ID Act was passed by congress in 2005 to increase security measures concerning state-issued personal ID cards.