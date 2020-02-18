“Healthy is the New Skinny” Health Tour

Healthy is the new skinny for 2020 and Oprah Winfrey is leading in charge. The philanthropist and business mogul is sweeping the nation with high profile super stars calling on American women and girls to make a New Year resolution to get in shape. It’s not secret that Americans are getting heavier every year. Medical experts say by the year 2013 half of the Americans was medically diagnosed as obese. Oprah has publicly struggled with her weight so who could be a better messenger?

Each tour stop has a special guest and Lady Gaga spoke with Winfrey at the sold-out event with an audience of around 15,000. The pop star and actress spoke of her struggles with mental health and pain from fibromyalgia as well as the importance of self-care and committed to help find a solution for the mental health crisis. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough will be at each event to demonstrate her dance-driven “kinrgy” fitness program. Mindy Grossman, WW president and CEO, said in an interview with “USA TODAY”, that she hopes the tour will reach more than the 100,000 people expected to attend. “What we really want to do is have it create a ripple effect,” she said. “If you can motivate people and make them take charge of their lives and you can inspire them, they’re going to want to inspire others. That’s what Oprah does. That is her superpower, it is her gift. Our goal is certain to attract and retain members, but it’s bigger than that,” Grossman continued. “We want to touch a lot of people through our messaging. The tour is just the beginning.” For Grossman, who became CEO in July 2017, WW has not only helped her maintain a healthy weight, but it’s become a family affair. One of our best Biology teachers Dr. Dorothy McLean provided lots of information on how strong culture does play off and leads to obesity, she states “its very important to watch what you eat and keep track of your weight”. She explained the disease “Fibromyalgia” which is very common in women. Lady Gaga was one of the many women who caught Fibromyalgia and fought through it to get where she’s at right now. Dr. Dorothy McLean was very helpful and very willing to answer all the questions we had.