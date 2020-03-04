In the Chinese tradition, this year, 2020, is the year of the Rat. People whose zodiac sign is the rat are believed to be very thrifty, diligent, and positive. They have a keen intuition and can foretell danger. The rat represents wealth and abundance. Those who are born in the year of the rat have good fortune in wealth and career. Though people consider the rat not a cute animal, it is ranked first on the Chinese zodiac signs. Those who are born in the years of 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, and 2032 are rats. May the year of 2020 bring good fortune to you.